CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 14, 2021

083 FPUS56 KSGX 150904

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

204 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

CAZ552-152200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

204 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86 at the beaches to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs around 69 at the beaches

to 73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-152200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

204 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79.

$$

CAZ043-152200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

204 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to

87 inland. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 near the coast to 85 to

90 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as warm.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland.

$$

CAZ050-152200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

204 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 88 in the western valleys to

78 to 83 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to 82 to

87 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Cooler. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ048-152200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

204 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ057-152200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

204 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 86. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

$$

CAZ055-152200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

204 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 65 to

75 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 above 6000 feet to 41 to 51 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 above 6000 feet to 69 to

77 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds

south 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67 above 6000 feet to 65 to

74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 56 to

66 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62 above 6000 feet to 61 to

68 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64 above 6000 feet to

64 to 71 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68 above 6000 feet to 68 to

76 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-152200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

204 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

$$

CAZ058-152200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

204 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

$$

CAZ060-152200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

204 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds east 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

$$

CAZ065-152200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

204 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 through the pass to 82 to 87 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to 86 to

91 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 through the pass to 83 to

88 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 through the pass to 77 to 82 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75 through the pass to

79 to 84 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 through the pass to

81 to 86 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ061-152200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

204 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ062-152200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

204 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

