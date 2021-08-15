CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 14, 2021

752 FPUS56 KSGX 150950

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

CAZ552-160100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74 at the beaches

to 78 to 83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches

to 76 to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-160100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 85 towards the coast to 91 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to

90 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to

83 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to

83 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-160100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

74 to 79 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast

to 77 to 82 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast

to 76 to 81 inland.

$$

CAZ050-160100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90 in the western

valleys to 92 to 97 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

79 to 84 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys

to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-160100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 89 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 89 to 96.

$$

CAZ057-160100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

82 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

82 to 92.

$$

CAZ055-160100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to

89 to 98 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 63 to

73 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 88 to 96 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 mph. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

light winds becoming north 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to

83 to 92 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to

79 to 86 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 80 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 82 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 83 to

90 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-160100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 89 to 96. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

$$

CAZ058-160100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 73. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 96. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 64 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 92. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

$$

CAZ060-160100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ065-160100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 78 through the pass to 82 to

87 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 70 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 94 through the

pass to 100 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to 98 to

103 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to 102 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ061-160100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 106. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 107. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 106. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

CAZ062-160100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 105. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

