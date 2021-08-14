CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 13, 2021

697 FPUS56 KSGX 141013

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

313 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

CAZ552-150115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

313 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

75 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches

to 78 to 83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-150115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

313 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to

89 to 94 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 68.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 85 towards the coast to

90 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 86 towards the coast to

91 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

86 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 towards the

coast to 84 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to

85 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to

85 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-150115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

313 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around

67. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast

to 78 to 83 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast

to 78 to 83 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

$$

CAZ050-150115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

313 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to

90 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys

to 92 to 97 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91 in

the western valleys to 92 to 97 near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western

valleys to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-150115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

313 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 104. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

CAZ057-150115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

313 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ055-150115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

313 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to 93 below

6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to

63 to 73 below 6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 91 above 6000 feet to 90 to 98 below 6000 feet. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 89 above

6000 feet to 88 to 96 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to 91 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 80 above 6000 feet to 79 to 86 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to 89 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 83 to

90 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-150115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

313 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 99. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to

72. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 98. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ058-150115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

313 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 95. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 97. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to

74. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 96. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

63 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

$$

CAZ060-150115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

313 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 99 to 104. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 79. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

$$

CAZ065-150115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

313 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 76 through the pass to 83 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 78 to

86. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming east overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

Light winds becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Windy.

Lows 74 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 94 through the pass to 97 to 102 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

102 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ061-150115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

313 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 108. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 83 to

88. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 105 to 110.

Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

80 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

CAZ062-150115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

313 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 106. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 84 to

89. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 106 to 111.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

81 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 77 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather