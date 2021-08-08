CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 7, 2021

_____

876 FPUS56 KSGX 081036

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

336 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

CAZ552-090145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

336 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 72 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 73 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches

to 82 to 87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-090145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

336 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

81 to 86 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 82 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 towards the

coast to 91 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to

91 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 85 towards the coast to 90 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

88 towards the coast to 91 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-090145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

336 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast

to 82 to 87 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland.

$$

CAZ050-090145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

336 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87 in the western

valleys to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys

to 91 to 96 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys

to 92 to 97 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 89 in the western

valleys to 91 to 96 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-090145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

336 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

61 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ057-090145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

336 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ055-090145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

336 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 86 to

94 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 61 to

71 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 87 to 95 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to

85 to 93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers overnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to

85 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 87 to 95 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 88 to 96 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to

88 to 94 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-090145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

336 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers overnight. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 96.

$$

CAZ058-090145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

336 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 93. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 63 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 94.

$$

CAZ060-090145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

336 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ065-090145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

336 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to 108 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75 through the pass to 81 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 84. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming south 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 76 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100 through the pass

to 102 to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to

106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ061-090145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

336 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds south

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 107.

$$

CAZ062-090145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

336 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather