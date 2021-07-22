CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 at the beaches to

79 to 84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

74 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 72 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

72 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

73 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches

to 81 to 86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 82 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

81 towards the coast to 86 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81 towards the coast to 83 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 82 towards the coast to

85 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 84 towards the

coast to 89 farther inland.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast

to 80 to 85 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86 in

the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the foothills. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

85 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 in

the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83 in

the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys

to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 in the western

valleys to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to 94 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63 above 6000 feet

to 61 to 71 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to

85 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to

84 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to

81 to 89 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 78 above 6000 feet to

78 to 85 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 83 to 89 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to

86 to 93 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 62 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 77. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 105. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 78. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 105. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 76.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 94 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100 through the pass to 102 to 107 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 76 through the pass to

84 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 99 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 98 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 72 to 82.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 92 through the pass

to 94 to 99 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 98 through the pass to 100 to 105 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to

104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 107. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 79 to 84.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 80 to 85.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

