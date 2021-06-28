CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 27, 2021

251 FPUS56 KSGX 280902

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

202 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

CAZ552-290015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

202 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches

to 79 to 84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds south 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds south

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 at the beaches

to 74 to 79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the

beaches to 77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-290015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

202 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs around 82 towards the

coast to 86 to 91 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

78 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 77 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

84 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to

85 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

84 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards

the coast to 83 farther inland.

CAZ043-290015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

202 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast

to 75 to 80 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the

coast to 75 to 80 inland.

CAZ050-290015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

202 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88 in the western

valleys to 96 to 101 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to

82 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western

valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

CAZ048-290015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

202 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 108. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 100. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 69. Areas of winds south

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 97. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

CAZ057-290015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

202 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Areas of winds south

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 94. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

CAZ055-290015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

202 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING

BELOW 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94 above 6000 feet to 93 to

101 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to

64 to 74 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 87 to 95 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Near

ridge tops and along desert slopes, light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to

90 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to

84 to 92 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 85 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88 above 6000 feet

to 86 to 93 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-290015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

202 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING

BELOW 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds becoming east

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 63 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to

98. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

CAZ058-290015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

202 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 95. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

CAZ060-290015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

202 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of winds south

15 mph becoming west overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 72 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 107.

CAZ065-290015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

202 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108 through the pass to

110 to 115 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows around 77 through the

pass to 84 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 75 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east with gusts to

25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 96 through the pass to 99 to

104 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 72 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 98 through the pass

to 102 to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 through the

pass to 105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-290015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

202 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 104. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

CAZ062-290015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

202 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 87. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 106 to 111. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 78 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 88.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

