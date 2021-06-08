CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

_____

993 FPUS56 KSGX 082006

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

106 PM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

CAZ552-091115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

106 PM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 73 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

71 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-091115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

106 PM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

81 to 86 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86 towards the coast to

89 to 94 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-091115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

106 PM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

73 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland.

$$

CAZ050-091115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

106 PM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to

79 to 84 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 85 to

90 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to

88 to 93 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to

91 to 96 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to

94 to 99 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-091115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

106 PM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ057-091115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

106 PM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98.

$$

CAZ055-091115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

106 PM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 above 6000 feet to 46 to

56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet

to 69 to 79 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 32 to 42 above 6000 feet

to 37 to 47 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Near ridge tops and

along desert slopes, gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72 above 6000 feet to 70 to

78 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 76 to

85 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 81 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 83 to 91 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 above 6000 feet to 86 to 95 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92 above 6000 feet to 90 to

97 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-091115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

106 PM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 84. Areas of winds

west 15 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

CAZ058-091115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

106 PM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

$$

CAZ060-091115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

106 PM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

$$

CAZ065-091115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

106 PM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59 through the pass to 68 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86 through the pass to

90 to 95 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 55 through the pass

to 62 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86 through the pass to

90 to 95 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to 96 to 101 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98 through the pass to 100 to

105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 103 to

108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to

104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to

108 to 113 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-091115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

106 PM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

$$

CAZ062-091115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

106 PM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 66 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 60 to 68. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

$$

_____

