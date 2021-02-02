CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021
_____
154 FPUS56 KSGX 021036
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
CAZ552-030145-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 61 to 66 at the beaches to 67 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy
fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming
north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 at the beaches to
68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to
67 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 66 at the beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland and
near higher coastal terrain.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65 at the beaches to
65 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
$$
CAZ554-030145-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy
fog overnight. Lows around 49. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 62. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Light winds
becoming east 15 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
CAZ043-030145-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to 65 to
70 inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy
fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to 67 inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 69 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to
68 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 71 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 near the coast to
66 inland.
$$
CAZ050-030145-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
61 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 65 to 70 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the
foothills. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 71 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
CAZ048-030145-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows
41 to 48. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
61 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds
becoming east 15 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds north
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 72 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.
$$
CAZ057-030145-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds
becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds north
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 66 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.
$$
CAZ055-030145-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57 above
6000 feet to 55 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Colder. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to 32 to 42 below
6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to
48 to 58 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts
to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Areas of
winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 48 above 6000 feet to 46 to
56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 58 above
6000 feet to 55 to 62 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to
65 below 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet to 57 to
66 below 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to
63 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-030145-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 60 to 68. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of
winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming northwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 57. Areas of winds northeast 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 66.
$$
CAZ058-030145-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds becoming west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Colder. Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds
west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 61 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.
$$
CAZ060-030145-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 36. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds northeast
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.
$$
CAZ065-030145-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 73 through the pass
to 76 to 81 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 50 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 through the pass to
70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of
winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds northeast 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 through the pass to
74 to 79 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 through the pass to 77 in
the northern Coachella Valley.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69 through the pass to
73 to 78 in the northern Coachella Valley.
$$
CAZ061-030145-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 50 to 57. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds
north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds north 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77.
$$
CAZ062-030145-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 52. Areas of
winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.
$$
17
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather