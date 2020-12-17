CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020
541 FPUS56 KSGX 171009
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
CAZ552-180115-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 63. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.
Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming west
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 at the beaches to
74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 68 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 64 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
around 64 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain.
$$
CAZ554-180115-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 64. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.
Lows 42 to 47. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Areas of winds north
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph
overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Areas of winds
northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
around 69.
$$
CAZ043-180115-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 63. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 40 to 47. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 70 inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to
72 inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to
76 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 74 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 41 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 70 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
62 to 67 near the coast to 69 inland.
$$
CAZ050-180115-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 64 in the western valleys to 58 to
63 near the foothills. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 in the western valleys to
62 to 67 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph becoming
north in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds east
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 in the western valleys
to 67 to 72 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to
71 to 76 near the foothills.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 74 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 42 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.
$$
CAZ048-180115-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows 34 to 40 in wind sheltered areas to 37 to
46 in warmer locations. Light winds becoming east 15 mph
overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds east
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds
northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 76.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.
$$
CAZ057-180115-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 46.
Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming
40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 70. Areas of winds
north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph
overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds north
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 70 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70.
$$
CAZ055-180115-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 43 to 52 above 6000 feet to 50 to 57 below
6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 18 to 28 above
6000 feet to 25 to 35 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet.
Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 48 to
58 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph
overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58 above
6000 feet to 54 to 64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 58 to
68 below 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 59 to 69 below 6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet to 56 to
65 below 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 53 to 63 below
6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-180115-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 60. Snow
level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. Snow
level 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph becoming
northeast overnight. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58. Areas of winds northeast
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 61 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.
$$
CAZ058-180115-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Areas
of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 38.
Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming
northeast 15 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds northeast
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 62 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 35 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64.
$$
CAZ060-180115-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 35. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 64 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
$$
CAZ065-180115-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 49. Areas of winds
north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 through the pass to 66 to
71 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51. Areas of winds north
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 73 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 45 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
$$
CAZ061-180115-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 65. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds north
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds north
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 74 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 41 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.
$$
CAZ062-180115-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 74 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
