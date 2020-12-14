CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 13, 2020

261 FPUS56 KSGX 141017

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

217 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

CAZ552-150130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

217 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to

68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 at the beaches to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 at the beaches to 69 to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-150130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

217 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ043-150130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

217 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to

67 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

70 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to

67 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to

70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

72 inland.

$$

CAZ050-150130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

217 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63 in

the western valleys to 51 to 56 near the foothills. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds becoming east

15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 69 in the western

valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 in the western valleys

to 66 to 71 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 in the western valleys

to 53 to 58 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in the western valleys to

61 to 66 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 in the western valleys

to 64 to 69 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ048-150130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

217 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40 in wind sheltered areas to

36 to 46 in warmer locations. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ057-150130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

217 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

$$

CAZ055-150130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

217 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 36 to 44 above 6000 feet to 45 to 52 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 28 above 6000 feet to

26 to 36 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 49 above 6000 feet to 47 to

56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 56 above

6000 feet to 54 to 62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 49 above 6000 feet to

46 to 53 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 49 above 6000 feet to 47 to

57 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 51 to

60 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 55 to

65 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-150130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

217 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 46 to 54. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 56. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 63. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

$$

CAZ058-150130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

217 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 45 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 65. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 31 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

$$

CAZ060-150130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

217 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 34. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ065-150130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

217 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59 through the pass to 63 to

68 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 59 through the

pass to 65 to 70 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 through the pass to 65 to

70 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ061-150130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

217 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Areas of winds

north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

$$

CAZ062-150130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

217 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

$$

