CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

_____

085 FPUS56 KSGX 090938

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

237 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

CAZ552-092100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

237 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

drizzle overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to 86 to 91 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88 at the beaches to 90 to 95 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at the beaches to 89 to 94 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-092100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

237 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 92 towards the

coast to 93 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 towards the coast to

91 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-092100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

237 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 85 to 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88 near the coast to 89 to 94 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87 near the coast to 88 to 93 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland.

$$

CAZ050-092100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

237 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 51 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

75 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

85. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

CAZ048-092100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

237 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

$$

CAZ057-092100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

237 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 72 to 79. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 85. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

$$

CAZ055-092100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

237 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 73 above 6000 feet to 69 to

78 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to 43 to 53 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 67 to 75 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 73 above 6000 feet to 72 to

80 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 78 above

6000 feet to 77 to 87 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 79 to

88 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to

80 to 88 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 79 to

88 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-092100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

237 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

$$

CAZ058-092100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

237 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90.

$$

CAZ060-092100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

237 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

$$

CAZ065-092100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

237 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 through the pass to 89 to

94 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 61 through the pass to 66 to 71 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 82 through the pass to 88 to 93 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86 through the pass to 89 to

94 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to

94 to 99 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to

97 to 102 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to

97 to 102 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-092100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

237 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 93. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

CAZ062-092100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

237 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather