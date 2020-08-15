CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020

301 FPUS56 KSGX 150949

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

CAZ552-160100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 87 to

92 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around

69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 at the beaches to 88 to

93 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches

to 87 to 92 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-160100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to 94 to

99 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 85 towards the coast to

89 to 94 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to

91 to 96 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 68 to

73.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 91 towards the coast to

96 to 101 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 88 to 93 towards the

coast to 95 to 100 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 towards the coast to

95 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 87 towards the coast to 90 to 95 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-160100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to

89 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81 near the coast to 84 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to

86 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 near the coast

to 87 to 92 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 88 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 87 inland.

$$

CAZ050-160100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys to

98 to 103 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to

92 to 97 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys

to 96 to 101 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys to

99 to 104 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys to 98 to 103 near

the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys

to 96 to 101 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to

93 to 98 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-160100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 68 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 101 to 107. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ057-160100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 96 to 106. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 68 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 101. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

$$

CAZ055-160100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 85 to 93 above 6000 feet to 93 to

102 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Cooler. Lows 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to 64 to 74 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 93 above 6000 feet to

91 to 99 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 94 above 6000 feet to 93 to 100 below 6000 feet.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 94 above 6000 feet to 93 to 101 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 85 to 93 above 6000 feet to 93 to 100 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 83 to 92 above 6000 feet to 90 to 98 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 88 to 96 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-160100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 95 to 105. Snow

level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Cooler. Lows 63 to 73. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 95 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ058-160100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 96 to 103. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Cooler. Lows 66 to 76. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 95 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

$$

CAZ060-160100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 106 to 112. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

73 to 82. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 113. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 107 to 113. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 72 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 104 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 102 to 109.

$$

CAZ065-160100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 109 through the pass to 112 to 117 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

around 81 through the pass to 85 to 90 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to

111 to 116 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 90. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 108 through the pass to 112 to 117 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109 through the pass to

112 to 117 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 82 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 108 through the pass to 112 to 117 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 81 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 105 through the pass to 110 to 115 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 79 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 103 through the pass to 110 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-160100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 114 to 119. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 116. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 85 to 90. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 116. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 116.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 116.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112.

$$

CAZ062-160100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 114 to 119. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

83 to 91. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 113 to 118. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 91. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 114 to 119. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 114 to 119.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 115 to 120.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 113 to 118.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

$$

Connolly

