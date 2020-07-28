CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020

741 FPUS56 KSGX 281007

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

307 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

CAZ552-290115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

307 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 65.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 86 to 91 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 85 to 90 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-290115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

307 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 79 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to 89 to 94 farther inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to 93 to 98 farther

inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to 95 to 100 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to 93 to 98 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to 89 to 94 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 87 to 92 farther

inland.

CAZ043-290115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

307 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland.

Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 87 to 92 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 85 to 90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 77 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

CAZ050-290115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

307 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Warmer. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

84 to 89 in the western valleys to 94 to 99 near the foothills.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys to 98 to 103 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys to 98 to 103 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys

to 96 to 101 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to

92 to 97 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the

foothills.

CAZ048-290115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

307 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

CAZ057-290115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

307 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

CAZ055-290115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

307 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 88 to

97 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 55 to 65 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 above 6000 feet to 90 to

98 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92 above 6000 feet to 90 to

99 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94 above 6000 feet to 92 to

101 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94 above 6000 feet to 92 to

100 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92 above 6000 feet to 89 to

97 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92 above 6000 feet to 90 to

98 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-290115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

307 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ058-290115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

307 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

CAZ060-290115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

307 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ065-290115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

307 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to 108 to

113 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 73 through the pass to 78 to 83 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to 109 to

114 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 85. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106 through the pass to

110 to 115 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108 through the pass to

114 to 119 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107 through the pass to

113 to 118 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 74 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to

110 to 115 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 83.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to

109 to 114 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-290115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

307 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 112. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 113. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 118.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

CAZ062-290115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

307 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 117. Light winds becoming southwest 15

mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 117. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 89. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 92.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 116 to 121.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 115 to 120.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

