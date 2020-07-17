CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

224 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

224 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds.

Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

224 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 79 towards the coast to 84 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 82 towards the coast to 87 farther

inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to 88 farther inland.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 81 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 86 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther

inland.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

224 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 82 inland. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 79 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 79 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

224 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the

foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 81 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near

the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

224 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

224 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

224 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 86 above 6000 feet to

83 to 92 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 55 to

65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 85 to

93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88 above 6000 feet to 85 to

93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 85 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to

84 to 92 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

224 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

224 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

224 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

224 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming west with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72 through the pass to 77 to

82 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to 107 to

112 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to

107 to 112 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 72 to 82.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 99 through the pass

to 105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 105 to

110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

224 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 84. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

224 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Light winds becoming east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 77 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

