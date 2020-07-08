CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

212 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

CAZ552-090015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

212 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 85 to 90 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 76 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-090015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

212 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 82 towards the coast to 87 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to 90 to 95 farther

inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 93 towards the coast to 94 to 99 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to 91 to

96 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to 89 to

94 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

86 to 91 farther inland.

CAZ043-090015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

212 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 86 to

91 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 85 to 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 85 to 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland.

CAZ050-090015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

212 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

82 to 87 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to

93 to 98 near the foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys to 95 to 100 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys to

96 to 101 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys to 95 to 100 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the

foothills.

CAZ048-090015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

212 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

CAZ057-090015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

212 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

CAZ055-090015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

212 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85 above 6000 feet to 82 to

91 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 54 to 63 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 84 to

93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88 above 6000 feet to 87 to

95 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 90 to 98 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91 above 6000 feet to 90 to

99 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90 above 6000 feet to 88 to

97 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 87 to

97 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-090015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

212 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 97. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

CAZ058-090015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

212 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

CAZ060-090015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

212 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ065-090015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

212 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 105 to 110 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71 through the pass to 74 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 77 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 105 through the pass to 114 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109 through the pass to

113 to 118 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 77 to 87.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107 through the pass to

112 to 117 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100 through the

pass to 107 to 112 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-090015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

212 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 114 to 119.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 116.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

CAZ062-090015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

212 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 114 to 119.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 92.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 115 to 120.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 92.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 114 to 119.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

