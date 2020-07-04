CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020

_____

286 FPUS56 KSGX 040945

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

CAZ552-050045-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY FOR THE

BEACHES...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

75 to 80 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 63.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-050045-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

89 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 84 towards the coast to 87 to 92 farther inland. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to 87 to

92 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 80 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 83 towards the coast to 88 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-050045-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY FOR THE

BEACHES...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

74 to 79 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 83 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows around 62.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 74 near the coast to 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 74 near the coast to 78 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 inland.

$$

CAZ050-050045-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to

86 to 91 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to 89 to

94 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to

89 to 94 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to

87 to 92 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

77 to 82 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-050045-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

CAZ057-050045-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

$$

CAZ055-050045-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to

91 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 53 to 63 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 85 to 94 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to 93 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 80 to

88 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 81 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 85 to

94 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-050045-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

$$

CAZ058-050045-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

$$

CAZ060-050045-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 104. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

$$

CAZ065-050045-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 98 through the pass to

106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 71 through the pass to 76 to 81 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 107 to

112 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 79. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 107 to

112 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 69 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to 102 to

107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to 102 to

107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-050045-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 82. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 113. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 112. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ062-050045-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds east 15 mph

becoming south with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

_____

