CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

_____

719 FPUS56 KSGX 020904

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

204 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

CAZ552-030015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

204 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 72 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-030015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

204 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 87 farther inland.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 86 towards the coast to 91 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

83 to 88 towards the coast to 88 to 93 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 79 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-030015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

204 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

around 72 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 85 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

$$

CAZ050-030015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

204 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Warmer. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 80 to 85 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 86 to

91 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

86 to 91 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to

90 to 95 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 81 to 86 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-030015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

204 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

89 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ057-030015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

204 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

$$

CAZ055-030015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

204 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 77 to

86 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 49 to 59 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 80 to

88 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet

to 84 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to

94 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 81 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to

80 to 88 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-030015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

204 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

$$

CAZ058-030015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

204 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

$$

CAZ060-030015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

204 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103.

$$

CAZ065-030015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

204 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 through the pass to 97 to 102 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65 through the pass to 70 to 75 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 99 to 104 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the

pass to 103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 105 to

110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to

104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-030015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

204 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ062-030015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

204 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 82.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

_____

