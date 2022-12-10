CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022

_____

593 FPUS56 KSTO 100744

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1143 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-100845-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1143 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers early in the afternoon. Snow showers and rain

showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 41 higher

elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and heavy rain and

snow showers at higher elevations. Lows 25 to 39 higher

elevations...34 to 41 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...6 to 11 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain showers at lower elevations...and heavy

rain showers and heavy snow showers at higher elevations. Not as

cool. Highs 31 to 45 higher elevations...42 to 50 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...6 to

12 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers, heavy snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows 23 to 36 higher elevations...32 to

40 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to

7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely. Highs

28 to 42 higher elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Colder. Lows

15 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 18 to 33. Highs 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 43 40 49 / 80 100 100

$$

=

CAZ014-100845-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1143 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers late in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 38. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 24 to

32. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 2 to

4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet after midnight.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain showers

and heavy snow showers at higher elevations. Highs 35 to 43.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...4 to 9 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 20 to 31. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches lower elevations...except 3 to

9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 38. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 12 to 23.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 17.

Highs 28 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 28 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 29 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 37 27 41 / 60 90 100

$$

=

CAZ015-100845-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1143 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 38 to 46. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 48 to 56. South winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows 35 to 41. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

29 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 28 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 47 39 52 / 80 100 100

RED BLUFF 48 45 54 / 50 100 100

$$

=

CAZ016-100845-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1143 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Highs 51 to 58. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 43. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 51 45 53 / 40 100 100

OROVILLE 52 45 52 / 30 90 100

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 53 45 54 / 20 80 100

$$

=

CAZ017-100845-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1143 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 51 to 57. South winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 55 47 54 / 10 70 100

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 47 55 / 10 60 100

$$

=

CAZ018-100845-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1143 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 55. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs around 56. South winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 53. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 45 59 / 10 60 100

$$

=

CAZ019-100845-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1143 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 46. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 46 to 54. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 56 47 55 / 10 50 100

MODESTO 57 48 55 / 10 40 100

$$

=

CAZ063-100845-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1143 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of snow

showers early in the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers

late in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 42 higher elevations...41 to

47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations,

snow showers and a chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 29 to 44. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. At higher elevations, heavy rain showers and

heavy snow showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...45 to

53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...4 to

10 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers

likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 41. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35. Highs

29 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 22 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 29 to 44. Lows 22 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 36 31 39 / 50 100 100

$$

=

CAZ066-100845-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1143 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 50. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 47. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Highs 41 to 51. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing south winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to 47. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

23 to 37. Highs 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 38. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 45 43 46 / 40 100 100

$$

=

CAZ067-100845-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1143 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning. A slight chance of rain showers early in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Highs 42 to 52. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 48. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

24 to 34. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 25 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 43 38 45 / 30 90 100

JACKSON 50 44 49 / 20 60 100

$$

=

CAZ068-100845-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1143 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early in the

morning. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 27 to 42. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers and heavy rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows

22 to 37. Snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers. Windy.

Highs 29 to 44. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches lower

elevations...except 17 to 23 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers.

Colder. Lows 19 to 34. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Snow

level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 21 to 35 higher elevations...

28 to 38 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 14 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 25 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to

27. Highs 24 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows 13 to 28. Highs 26 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 40 29 41 / 30 90 100

CHESTER 36 24 39 / 40 90 100

$$

=

CAZ069-100845-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1143 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early

in the morning. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...36 to 48 lower

elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except

southwest up to 25 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...30 to 40 lower

elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...

3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph

after midnight. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 15 to

30 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain showers at lower elevations...and heavy

snow showers and heavy rain showers at higher elevations. Windy.

Highs 26 to 40 higher elevations...36 to 46 lower elevations.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 13 to

19 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph...except south 20 to 55 mph over

ridges.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...28 to 36 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...

except 20 to 26 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph...except southwest 10 to 40 mph with gusts to around

60 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 20 to 35 higher elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 10 to

25 mph over ridges. Over ridges, gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 14 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 23 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to

26. Highs 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Highs 28 to 43. Lows 14 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 35 33 35 / 30 80 100

$$

=

_____

