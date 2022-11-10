CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

_____

613 FPUS56 KSTO 100746

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1145 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-100845-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1145 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers early in the morning. Patchy fog until late

afternoon. Highs 31 to 43 higher elevations...42 to 52 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet in the morning.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of frost after

midnight. Colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...26 to

38 lower elevations. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool.

Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 58 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37 higher

elevations...30 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

38 to 53 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. Highs

41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38. Highs

41 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 51 36 55 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-100845-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1145 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain and

snow showers early in the morning. At higher elevations, a chance

of snow showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of

snow showers late in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 34 to 45. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Much colder. Lows 8 to 23.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs 37 to 46. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog after midnight. Lows

13 to 27. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Highs 40 to 49. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Patchy fog. Lows 17 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 23. Highs

37 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 23.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 37 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 23. Highs

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 43 12 45 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-100845-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1145 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 57. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows

31 to 39. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 57.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 54 32 59 / 10 0 0

RED BLUFF 55 36 59 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-100845-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1145 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 52 to 60. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

39. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 32 to 40.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows 31 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 56 36 58 / 20 0 0

OROVILLE 58 36 58 / 30 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 36 58 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-100845-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1145 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog

late in the morning. Highs 54 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 62. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 59 40 58 / 20 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 60 39 58 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-100845-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1145 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 62. Lows 33 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 55 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 43. Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 38 63 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-100845-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1145 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 52 to

60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

52 to 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

34 to 42. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 54 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 59 40 58 / 10 0 0

MODESTO 56 41 57 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-100845-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1145 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...In the valleys, areas of frost early in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy frost late in the morning.

Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 22 to

36 higher elevations...33 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher

elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

37 to 51 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 41 29 44 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-100845-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1145 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the

morning. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs 38 to 53.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 39. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool.

Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 41 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 60. Lows 29 to

44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 45 36 51 / 30 10 0

$$

=

CAZ067-100845-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1145 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers late in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 40 to 54. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of frost after

midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 57. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 43 28 50 / 40 0 0

JACKSON 50 34 52 / 40 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-100845-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1145 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the morning,

Patchy fog until late afternoon. At higher elevations, patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...33 to 48 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 13 to 28. Light

winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 31 to 45 higher elevations...37 to 49 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

20 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 32.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 48. Lows

18 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 43 12 46 / 40 0 0

CHESTER 47 11 43 / 40 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-100845-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1145 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain and snow

showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow showers late in the morning, Rain showers likely early in

the morning. A chance of rain showers late in the morning, Patchy

fog until late afternoon. Highs 23 to 38 higher elevations...

35 to 44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly clear. Colder. Lows

8 to 23 higher elevations...19 to 33 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher

elevations...42 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...

24 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...

44 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 48. Lows

18 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 31 24 42 / 70 0 0

$$

=

_____

