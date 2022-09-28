CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

852 FPUS56 KSTO 280715

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1215 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ013-291100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1215 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56 higher

elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...79 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...52 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...83 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...54 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 48 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 57 85 62 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-291100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1215 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 49. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 77. Light winds becoming north up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 48. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 84. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 51. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 86. Lows 39 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 86.

Lows 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 37 75 38 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-291100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1215 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows

56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 52 87 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 58 87 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-291100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1215 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows 53 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 91. Lows

54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 85 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 59 84 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 57 85 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-291100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1215 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

81 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 90. Lows

54 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 60 85 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 85 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-291100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1215 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 56 89 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-291100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1215 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 81 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 59 84 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 60 84 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-291100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1215 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 60 higher

elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...78 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...83 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...61 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 54 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 51 69 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-291100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1215 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 64. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 66. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 68. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 89. Lows 55 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

54 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 61 78 63 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-291100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1215 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 88. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 66.

Highs 76 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 54 78 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 59 81 61 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-291100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1215 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...65 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...70 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 44 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83.

Lows 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 41 81 39 83 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 41 78 41 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-291100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1215 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 56 higher

elevations...50 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except south up to 25 mph

over ridges.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

71 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...50 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...50 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 45 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 56 69 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

