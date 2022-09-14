CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

126 FPUS56 KSTO 140848

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

148 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-142300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

148 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...74 to

82 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56 higher

elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...77 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 55. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

41 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 79 57 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-142300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

148 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 78. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 48. Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 70. Lows

31 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 74 34 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-142300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

148 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

79. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 79. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 81 51 83 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 81 56 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-142300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

148 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

82. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

76 to 82. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

48 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 73 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 79 57 81 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 79 56 80 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 79 56 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-142300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

148 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to

81. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

76 to 82. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. South winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 52 to 58. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

50 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 72 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60. Highs

73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 79 60 80 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 79 58 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-142300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

148 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear...except partly cloudy near the bay.

Mostly clear. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 71 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 56. Highs

74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 80 57 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-142300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

148 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

74 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 79 60 78 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 79 59 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-142300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

148 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

73 higher elevations...73 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57 higher elevations...54 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 74 higher elevations...76 to 82 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59 higher elevations...

56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...78 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 58. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

46 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

47 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 64 50 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-142300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

148 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

smoke early in the morning. Haze late in the morning. Highs 68 to

80. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 60. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 84. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 66 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 59. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 71 57 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-142300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

148 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Areas of smoke early in the morning. Sunny. Highs 70 to

78. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

smoke in the morning. Highs 71 to 79. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 73 49 73 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 74 54 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-142300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

148 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze until late

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...

62 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 57 to

72 higher elevations...62 to 77 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...64 to

79 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 50. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 76 34 78 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 75 37 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-142300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

148 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 55 to 70 higher

elevations...66 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Colder. Lows 35 to

50 higher elevations...44 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

smoke. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Clear. Lows

35 to 50 higher elevations...45 to 59 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...68 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 51. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 65 52 65 / 0 0 0

