CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 28, 2022

_____

287 FPUS56 KSTO 290842

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

142 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-292300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

142 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110 higher elevations...105 to

115 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 64 to 79. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 106 higher elevations...

99 to 109 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 79. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...90 to 100 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 60 to 75.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 112 78 106 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-292300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

142 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102 higher elevations...101 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 71. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

Highs 77 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 103 61 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-292300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

142 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 115. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 108. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 93 to 99. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

Highs around 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 113 74 107 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 109 75 104 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-292300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

142 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 97. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 91 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 106 72 102 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 104 67 100 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 102 63 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-292300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

142 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 88 to 96. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 88 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 99 63 94 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 97 61 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-292300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

142 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 85 to 91...except 79 to 85 near the bay. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 82 to 88...except 75 to 81 near the

bay. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 82 to

88...except 76 to 82 near the bay. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.

Highs 83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 89 59 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-292300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

142 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 89 to

97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 97 64 95 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 100 66 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-292300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

142 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations...104 to

112 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 81. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...

100 to 106 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 82. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...92 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 64 to 78.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 61 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 71.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 95 72 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-292300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

142 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 111. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 106. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 81. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 75.

Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 99 74 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-292300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

142 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 76. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 64 to 76. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 72.

Highs 83 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 96 69 93 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 96 66 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-292300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

142 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...89 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 77. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...

86 to 101 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...79 to

94 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 103 62 101 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 101 62 100 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-292300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

142 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...90 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...66 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...

87 to 97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...65 to 78 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 87 higher

elevations...84 to 94 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 56 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 89 73 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

