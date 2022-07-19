CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

158 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

158 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...95 to

103 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...65 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...96 to

104 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...95 to

103 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs 86 to

101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 101 72 102 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

158 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 96. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 62. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 94. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 61. Highs 83 to

98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Highs

86 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 91 54 93 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

158 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. South winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs 99 to

106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 104 67 105 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 103 69 105 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

158 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 97 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 102 69 103 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 102 67 103 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 102 62 102 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

158 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 91 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 100 62 102 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 99 60 98 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

158 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94...except 81 to 87 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94...except 81 to 87 near the

bay. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94...except 82 to 88 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 58. Highs 86 to

92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 94 56 95 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

158 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 91 to

101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 100 64 100 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 101 67 101 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

158 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...96 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 76. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...97 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 74. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...96 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs

82 to 97.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 88 68 88 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

158 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 103. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 104. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99 higher elevations...94 to

102 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 73. Highs 87 to

102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

89 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 95 74 95 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

158 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 72. Highs 87 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 94 67 94 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 96 68 96 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

158 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...79 to 94 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...81 to

96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...80 to

95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs 78 to

93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 94 52 97 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 91 54 93 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

158 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...85 to 95 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...63 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...86 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...86 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs 76 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 82 68 84 / 0 0 0

