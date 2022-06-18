CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 17, 2022

162 FPUS56 KSTO 180916

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

216 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Juneteenth.

CAZ013-182300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

216 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

70 higher elevations...67 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 36 to 51 higher

elevations...46 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...

77 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...52 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher

elevations...83 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs 83 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 73 54 83 / 30 10 0

$$

=

CAZ014-182300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

216 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

Rain showers likely in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail late in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 62 higher elevations...60 to 65 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows 30 to 42.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 72 higher elevations...

69 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 48. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 82. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 79 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 63 37 73 / 60 20 0

$$

=

CAZ015-182300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

216 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 79. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 88. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs 96 to

106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 77 54 86 / 30 10 0

RED BLUFF 79 56 88 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-182300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

216 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 98 to

107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 78 55 87 / 20 10 0

OROVILLE 78 54 86 / 10 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 78 51 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-182300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

216 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 98 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 96 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 79 54 87 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 79 52 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-182300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

216 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 79 51 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-182300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

216 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 88. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs 95 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 77 53 86 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 77 54 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-182300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

216 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

65 higher elevations...68 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...50 to 58 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

79 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...85 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs 81 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 57 45 68 / 30 20 0

$$

=

CAZ066-182300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

216 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 71 higher elevations...67 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 56. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 80 higher elevations...

76 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 63. Prevailing northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 73. Highs 86 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 69 54 78 / 30 10 0

$$

=

CAZ067-182300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

216 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 83. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs 86 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 66 46 74 / 10 0 0

JACKSON 72 49 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-182300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

216 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers in the morning. A

chance of rain showers through the day. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...50 to 64 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...

61 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher

elevations...68 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs 75 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 62 34 73 / 50 20 0

CHESTER 60 36 71 / 60 40 0

$$

=

CAZ069-182300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

216 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

At lower elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Snow level 7500 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain

showers, thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening. Lows

26 to 41 higher elevations...39 to 49 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...

65 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...47 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...74 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs 74 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 55 43 64 / 30 10 0

$$

=

