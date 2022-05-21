CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 20, 2022

_____

858 FPUS56 KSTO 210740

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1239 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ013-221100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1239 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...50 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...80 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...

52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher

elevations...83 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...

53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96.

Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 43 to 58. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 58 86 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-221100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1239 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 74 higher elevations...72 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 80 higher

elevations...76 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 92.

Lows 43 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Highs

62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 40 75 43 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-221100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1239 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 102.

Lows 62 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 56 89 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 60 91 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-221100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1239 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 93 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 103.

Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Highs

85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 58 91 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 57 91 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 53 91 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-221100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1239 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

80 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 57 91 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 91 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-221100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1239 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Highs

77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 52 91 55 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-221100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1239 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

53 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 55 93 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 56 91 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-221100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1239 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...54 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...81 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...

57 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher

elevations...84 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...

56 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93.

Lows 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

Lows 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 51 74 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-221100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1239 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 88. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 93. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 66. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 99.

Lows 59 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 71 to 83. Lows 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 71 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 80 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-221100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1239 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 92. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

72 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 51 78 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 54 83 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-221100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1239 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...38 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...65 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...

41 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher

elevations...69 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...

42 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88.

Lows 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 39 81 42 82 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 39 75 42 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-221100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1239 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...45 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher

elevations...69 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...48 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...74 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...

51 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 50 68 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather