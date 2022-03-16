CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

712 FPUS56 KSTO 160926

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

226 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-170000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

226 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...65 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...61 to 69 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...63 to 71 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 35 to

49.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 64. Lows

27 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

34 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 71 48 67 / 0 0 10

CAZ014-170000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

226 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as

cool. Highs 50 to 63. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 39. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 62. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 37. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 65.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 41 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 28.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 56. Lows

17 to 31.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

23 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 60 32 59 / 0 0 10

CAZ015-170000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

226 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 67. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs around 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 73 43 68 / 0 0 10

RED BLUFF 73 45 68 / 0 0 10

CAZ016-170000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

226 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 64 to 69.

Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 71 47 68 / 0 0 10

OROVILLE 71 47 67 / 0 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 71 45 67 / 0 0 10

CAZ017-170000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

226 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 68 to 74. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

48.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 72 46 69 / 0 0 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 71 44 69 / 0 0 10

CAZ018-170000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

226 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

43 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 68 to 74. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

48.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 67. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 75 43 70 / 0 0 10

CAZ019-170000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

226 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to

75. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 72 45 71 / 0 0 10

MODESTO 73 45 72 / 0 0 10

CAZ063-170000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

226 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...65 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 52 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...61 to 67 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 48. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher

elevations...64 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 35 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulations possible.

Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. Highs

44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 58 46 56 / 0 0 10

CAZ066-170000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

226 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 54. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 50. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 31 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 58. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 64 52 61 / 0 0 10

CAZ067-170000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

226 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

33 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 62 43 61 / 0 0 10

JACKSON 64 46 63 / 0 0 10

CAZ068-170000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

226 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher

elevations...49 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...

47 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...50 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

22 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows

30 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 61 30 59 / 0 0 10

CHESTER 56 29 54 / 0 0 10

CAZ069-170000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

226 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...55 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...37 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...

52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...

34 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher

elevations...57 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 21 to

36.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

23 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 55 43 51 / 0 0 10

