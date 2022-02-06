CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 5, 2022

_____

962 FPUS56 KSTO 061130

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-070030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...68 to 78 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...68 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...

40 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

71 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs 61 to

76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 75 44 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-070030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 34. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 34. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 69. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 38.

Highs 56 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

27 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 60 26 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-070030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 74 to

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

Highs 72 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 76 36 74 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 75 38 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-070030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. North winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs 71 to

79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 72 37 71 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 69 38 68 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 68 36 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-070030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 67.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 72. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 68 38 68 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 67 36 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-070030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 68. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 67.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 71. Lows

40 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

around 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 69 35 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-070030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 73.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 66 37 67 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 66 35 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-070030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 71 higher elevations...69 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...around

70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 72 higher elevations...

around 75 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs 60 to

75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 55.

Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 66 44 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-070030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Local gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph. Local gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 67 to

77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 55.

Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 69 47 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-070030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

with local gusts to 25 mph, shifting to the west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph. Local gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 54. Highs 67 to

75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

Highs 66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 66 40 65 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 63 43 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-070030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...54 to 69 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph. Local gusts to 35

mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...52 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...

54 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph. Local gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 51 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 62 23 60 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 57 21 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-070030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...58 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph. Local gusts to 45

mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...35 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...58 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...36 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...61 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Local

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 53 to

68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 61 44 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

