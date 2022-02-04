CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 3, 2022

_____

330 FPUS56 KSTO 041125

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

325 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-050045-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

325 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...66 to 76 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...39 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...67 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 65 43 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-050045-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

325 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

49 to 61. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 52 to 65. Lows 23 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 54 25 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-050045-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

325 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 69 to 77. North winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 67 36 75 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 66 39 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-050045-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

325 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning, especially east of

Interstate 5. Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 77. Lows 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 64 39 71 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 63 39 67 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 62 36 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-050045-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

325 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 62.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

67 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 63 37 67 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 36 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-050045-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

325 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 63.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 69.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 37 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-050045-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

325 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 37 62 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 65 36 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-050045-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

325 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...60 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 49. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...68 to 74 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 49. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 52 42 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-050045-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

325 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 76. Lows 42 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 60 47 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-050045-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

325 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

36 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 50. Highs

62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 61 38 63 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 59 40 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-050045-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

325 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...44 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...50 to 65 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 53 23 54 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 48 22 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-050045-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

325 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...50 to 60 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

22 to 37 higher elevations...33 to 45 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...55 to 67 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...34 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...58 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 50 41 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather