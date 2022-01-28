CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 27, 2022

546 FPUS56 KSTO 281017

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

217 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-290015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

217 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...61 to 69 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...35 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...

60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...59 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 24 to

39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 67 41 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-290015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

217 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 58 higher elevations...55 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 30. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 30. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 36 to 47. Lows 13 to

26.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 57 22 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-290015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

217 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 59. Lows 34 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 68 35 69 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 67 36 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-290015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

217 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to

68. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

58 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows 36 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 65 38 64 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 63 38 65 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 35 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-290015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

217 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 62. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs around

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 63 37 62 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 35 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-290015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

217 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Patchy dense fog late in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 43.

Highs around 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 65 36 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-290015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

217 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Patchy dense fog and

frost late in the morning. Highs 60 to 66. East winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

57 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 53 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 64 38 60 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 64 39 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-290015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

217 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 63 higher elevations...around

64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to 66 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...58 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

28 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 57 41 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-290015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

217 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 65. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 29 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 65 44 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-290015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

217 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Highs 51 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 62 37 59 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 61 41 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-290015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

217 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...46 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

42 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 18 to

33.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33.

Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 56 19 51 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 49 18 48 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-290015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

217 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...53 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...32 to 45 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...51 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...

30 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...51 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. Highs

35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 16 to 31. Highs 35 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32.

Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 54 40 52 / 0 0 0

$$

=

