CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

_____

508 FPUS56 KSTO 241030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thanksgiving Day.

CAZ013-250045-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...57 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 50 to 64 higher

elevations...60 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48. Light winds

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

67 higher elevations...63 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

50. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

34 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 62 45 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-250045-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 54. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 35. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 39.

Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 37. Highs

52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 52 25 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-250045-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

69. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 64 38 64 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 63 39 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-250045-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. North winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

Highs around 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

around 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 62 41 62 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 63 41 62 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 63 38 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-250045-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 65. Lows

39 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 63 39 62 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 37 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-250045-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 64. Lows

39 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63. Lows

41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 66 38 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-250045-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 64. Lows

40 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 59 38 63 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 59 39 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-250045-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 60 higher

elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 65. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

65 higher elevations...62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 52.

Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 53 44 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-250045-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51. Highs

59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 59 46 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-250045-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50.

Highs 63 to 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 62 39 62 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 58 41 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-250045-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47. Highs

50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47. Highs

49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 52 24 57 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 48 24 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-250045-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...52 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...35 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher

elevations...57 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...40 to 51 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

63 higher elevations...57 to 67 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49.

Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 53 41 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather