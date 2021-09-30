CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

328 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

328 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...83 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...82 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 89 higher

elevations...84 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs

75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 62. Highs

72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 89 62 88 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

328 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 81. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 51. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 81. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82 higher elevations...

79 to 85 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

Highs 72 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 79 39 80 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

328 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10

mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs around 89.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 83. Lows

53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 93 55 89 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 93 59 90 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

328 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 86. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62. Highs

83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

Highs 77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 89 59 87 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 89 56 86 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 89 54 86 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

328 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62. Highs

80 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 88 56 87 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 87 54 86 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

328 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows

54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

Highs 74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 90 55 86 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

328 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Light winds becoming southeast

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 87 54 87 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 86 57 86 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

328 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...85 to 91 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 68. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...82 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 68. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...

85 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 75 59 73 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

328 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 67. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 77 to

87. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 68.

Highs 79 to 90.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 83 65 80 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

328 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 65. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

76 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 71 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 81 56 80 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 81 59 83 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

328 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

81. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...

71 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 81 38 81 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 75 39 78 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

328 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...72 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...50 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

75 higher elevations...73 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...

49 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

76 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 71 56 72 / 0 0 0

