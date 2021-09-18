CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 17, 2021

_____

147 FPUS56 KSTO 181030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-190015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 51 to 66 higher

elevations...60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of an evening

thunderstorm. Colder. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...49 to 55

lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 58 to

73 higher elevations...67 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...

48 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 67 54 74 / 90 60 30

$$

=

CAZ014-190015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 60 to 69.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 47. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 67.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 43. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 78. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 54. Highs

73 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 88. Lows

37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 66 38 65 / 70 80 30

$$

=

CAZ015-190015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 68 to

77. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 51 to 59.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 78.

South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 88. North winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs around 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 72 51 76 / 80 70 30

RED BLUFF 75 57 78 / 60 60 30

$$

=

CAZ016-190015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 76. Southeast winds 10 to 20

mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

54 to 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 76.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 88. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

90. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 76 60 77 / 30 50 30

OROVILLE 77 58 77 / 20 50 30

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 77 59 78 / 10 50 20

$$

=

CAZ017-190015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 79.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 91. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 94.

Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 76 62 79 / 0 30 20

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 75 61 78 / 0 30 20

$$

=

CAZ018-190015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. Near the bay,

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 68

to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near the bay, mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 61. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 78.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 91. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90.

Lows 55 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 74 60 78 / 10 30 10

$$

=

CAZ019-190015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 81.

Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 94.

Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 77 61 79 / 0 10 20

MODESTO 78 61 79 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ063-190015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to

54 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

69 higher elevations...69 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...

54 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 82 higher elevations...81 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

69. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 61 47 61 / 60 70 10

$$

=

CAZ066-190015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing south winds 10

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Lows 47 to 61. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 75.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 62. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight with local gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with local gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69.

Highs 81 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 69 57 68 / 30 60 40

$$

=

CAZ067-190015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 70

to 78. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers. Lows 50 to 60. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 87. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

55 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 71 51 69 / 10 60 50

JACKSON 74 55 73 / 0 30 40

$$

=

CAZ068-190015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 55 to 70.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 49 to

64 higher elevations...55 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...66 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

local gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 71 41 69 / 20 60 30

CHESTER 68 37 64 / 50 70 30

$$

=

CAZ069-190015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...

65 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph over higher terrain in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...45 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph... except southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

66 higher elevations...61 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except

southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...

46 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...76 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph. Local

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 63 49 59 / 10 60 60

$$

=

_____

