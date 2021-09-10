CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 9, 2021

_____

489 FPUS56 KSTO 100750

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1250 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY..., Friday, Friday night, and

Saturday.

CAZ013-101115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1250 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...78 to 87 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, cooler. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...

84 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs

80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 68 85 64 91 / 80 30 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-101115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1250 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, colder. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 85. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 48 78 41 83 / 80 60 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-101115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1250 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs

around 87. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 63 89 59 92 / 70 30 0 0

RED BLUFF 69 90 63 93 / 70 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-101115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1250 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs

around 88. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 95. Lows

57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 70 88 63 90 / 70 30 0 0

OROVILLE 68 89 60 89 / 70 40 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 64 89 58 89 / 60 30 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-101115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1250 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Rain showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as hot. Highs 84 to

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 63. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows 56 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 66 89 59 89 / 60 30 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 64 87 57 89 / 60 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-101115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1250 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows 55 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows around

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 86 57 89 / 60 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-101115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1250 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms

and a chance of rain showers. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 90.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 67 88 59 89 / 60 20 0 0

MODESTO 68 89 62 89 / 50 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-101115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1250 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Lows 53 to 67 higher elevations...

64 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...80 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...63 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...

85 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 69 higher elevations...

63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 68 75 60 76 / 60 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-101115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1250 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 68. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 71. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 74 80 66 83 / 70 40 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-101115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1250 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Rain showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 59 to 71. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 87. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 66 81 59 84 / 60 40 0 0

JACKSON 70 84 61 85 / 60 40 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-101115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1250 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Rain showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...66 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 50 80 40 84 / 60 60 0 0

CHESTER 47 76 41 81 / 70 60 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-101115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1250 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms

and a chance of rain showers. Cooler. Lows 48 to 63 higher

elevations...56 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...73 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Over

ridges, prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 44 to 59 higher

elevations...54 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher

elevations...77 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...

55 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 69 72 59 76 / 60 50 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather