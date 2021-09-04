CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021 _____ 561 FPUS56 KSTO 040902 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. CAZ013-042330- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...90 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...92 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...94 to 103 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 55 to 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 52 to 67. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 65. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 65. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 97 65 99 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ014-042330- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 92. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 82 to 93. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 62. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 94. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 42 to 57. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 88. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 86. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 89 42 91 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ015-042330- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 98. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 57 to 67. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 98 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 70. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 99 to 105. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 62 to 72. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 94. Lows 59 to 69. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 99 57 103 \/ 0 0 0 RED BLUFF 98 61 102 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ016-042330- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 89 to 95. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 96 63 97 \/ 0 0 0 OROVILLE 96 60 99 \/ 0 0 0 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 96 58 100 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ017-042330- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 89 to 98. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 97 60 100 \/ 0 0 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 94 58 98 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ018-042330- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 93 to 99. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. Highs 85 to 91. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 94 56 96 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-042330- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 87 to 97. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 96 59 99 \/ 0 0 0 MODESTO 95 63 98 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-042330- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 72. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...96 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 75. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...97 to 103 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 62 to 76. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs 78 to 93. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 83 64 85 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ066-042330- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Warmer. Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 59 to 73. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 100. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 62 to 76. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 102. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 64 to 76. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 74. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 96. Lows 60 to 74. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 89 70 91 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ067-042330- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 102. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 75. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 73. Highs 84 to 97. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 71. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 90 60 92 \/ 0 0 0 JACKSON 92 65 95 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ068-042330- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...77 to 92 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...79 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...82 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 68. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 66. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 50 to 65. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 62. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 90 44 92 \/ 0 0 0 CHESTER 86 45 88 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ069-042330- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...82 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...56 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...86 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations... 59 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...89 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 69. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs 77 to 92. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 67. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 65. Highs 71 to 86. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 80 64 84 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather