CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 91. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, cooler. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...83 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...

88 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs

84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 88 60 88 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 85. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, colder. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 84. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 78 to 89. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

82 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 82 40 82 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs around 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 89 53 90 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 87 55 89 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 84. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs around 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 85 55 87 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 85 51 86 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 83 49 85 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

81 to 87. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 91 to

97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 91 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 82 53 85 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 80 51 83 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

76 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 82 to 88. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 57. Highs 89 to

95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 77 52 82 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 84 51 84 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 87 53 85 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...83 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, cooler. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 67. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...

88 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 77 55 75 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 94. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 76.

Highs 87 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 80 60 81 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73.

Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 79 53 79 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 82 53 83 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 70 to 85. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, colder. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...70 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...

76 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 85 38 84 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 82 39 80 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...74 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, colder. Lows 40 to 55 higher

elevations...50 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...74 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 40 to 55 higher

elevations...50 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...

77 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 74 56 72 / 0 0 0

