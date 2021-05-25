CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 24, 2021

_____

561 FPUS56 KSTO 250903

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

203 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-252330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

203 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...73 to

81 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...48 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...

81 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57 higher

elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...77 to 85 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs

75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

Highs 78 to 93.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 80 57 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-252330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

203 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 50. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

66 to 77. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 52. Highs

70 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 86. Lows 41 to 54.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 70 38 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-252330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

203 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 59. Highs

88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 61. Highs 89 to

99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 83 53 89 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 85 56 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-252330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

203 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds becoming north up to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs 88 to

98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 84 56 90 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 83 55 89 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 84 53 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-252330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

203 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

83 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 85 to

95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 84 55 89 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 84 52 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-252330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

203 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 52. Highs

78 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 52. Highs 80 to

86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 83 50 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-252330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

203 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. West winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

79 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs 81 to

91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 81 51 87 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 83 54 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-252330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

203 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...74 to 82 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 56 higher elevations...53 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...

82 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58 higher

elevations...54 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

78 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

Highs 74 to 89.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 66 50 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-252330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

203 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 60. Light winds becoming northeast

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 87. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 85. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

77 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs 80 to

95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 74 57 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-252330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

203 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

59. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 92. Lows

50 to 64.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 73 49 79 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 77 51 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-252330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

203 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...58 to 72 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...

66 to 79 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...

64 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

57. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 71 37 80 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 67 36 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-252330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

203 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...63 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...43 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher

elevations...70 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...46 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

69 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 65 to 80.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 61 46 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather