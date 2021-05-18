CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 17, 2021

_____

386 FPUS56 KSTO 181010

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

310 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-182345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

310 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...76 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 49 higher

elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...

67 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 44 higher

elevations...39 to 49 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet.

Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers, thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

57. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 81 52 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-182345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

310 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 45. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 67. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 38. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 43 to

56 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 74. Lows

33 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 73 38 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-182345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

310 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest with

gusts to around 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

58. Highs 73 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 57. Highs 84 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 84 48 76 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 85 53 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-182345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

310 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

56. Highs 74 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 86 52 78 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 85 51 78 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 86 50 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-182345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

310 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 74 to 81.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 49 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 85 50 79 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 84 49 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-182345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

310 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 83. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

52. Highs 73 to 79.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 84 48 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-182345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

310 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 39 to 47. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 84 49 77 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 84 50 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-182345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

310 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...76 to 84 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 50 higher

elevations...47 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...

68 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42 higher

elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...

64 to 70 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

57. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 71 43 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-182345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

310 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 84. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 50. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 65 higher elevations...60 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

58. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 83. Lows

48 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 79 51 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-182345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

310 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 44.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 69. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 60 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 74 45 67 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 80 44 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-182345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

310 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...62 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...

53 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 24 to 39. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers, rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 36 to

51 higher elevations...43 to 57 lower elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

35 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 77 38 69 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 72 37 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-182345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

310 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...65 to 79 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...42 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...

58 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 23 to 37 higher elevations...34 to

42 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over

ridges.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers,

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to 61 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph...except southwest 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 65 45 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather