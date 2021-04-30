CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021

097 FPUS56 KSTO 300848

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

148 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-302315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

148 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...80 to

87 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59 higher elevations...53 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

76 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 52 higher

elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...73 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 41 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 85 59 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-302315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

148 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 82. Light winds becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 52. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 76. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 44. Prevailing

north winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 72. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 78. Lows 32 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 83. Lows

34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 79 46 74 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ015-302315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

148 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 90. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 85. North winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 61. Highs

83 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 88 56 85 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 89 57 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-302315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

148 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 92. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 86 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 90 55 87 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 89 54 86 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 90 52 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-302315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

148 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 84. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 89 54 87 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 88 52 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-302315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

148 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 80 to

86. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 52 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-302315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

148 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 83 to

92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 89 53 83 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 91 54 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-302315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

148 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...79 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59 higher elevations...56 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...76 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 54 higher

elevations...50 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...74 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs

71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 72 53 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-302315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

148 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing

northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 62. Highs

76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 80 57 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-302315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

148 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 78 to

88. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 76 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 80 50 75 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 83 51 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-302315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

148 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...67 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...

63 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...59 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs

64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 82 41 76 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 77 40 71 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-302315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

148 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...72 to 84 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...47 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...

67 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Over ridges,

prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 46 higher

elevations...44 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...65 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 71 52 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

