Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

229 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

229 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...65 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

42 to 57 higher elevations...54 to 60 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

42 to 57 higher elevations...53 to 60 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 28 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 25 to 39. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 26 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 69 40 58 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

229 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 34. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 57. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Lows 25 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 22 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 60 29 53 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

229 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 66. South winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 59 to 66. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 58. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 51 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 73 37 63 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 74 42 64 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

229 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65.

South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 55 to 60. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 71 44 65 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 70 44 65 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 70 42 66 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

229 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 54 to 61. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 71 42 68 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 70 41 67 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

229 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. West winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

63 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 62. Lows around 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 70 42 67 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

229 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 71. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

43. Highs 58 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to

44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 69 40 68 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 68 40 70 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

229 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...65 to 71 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

41 to 56 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 44. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...

53 to 61 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 58 35 50 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

229 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 71. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 48. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Colder.

Lows 34 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

snow. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 41 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 64 45 58 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

229 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 44 to 56. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

snow. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 42 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 61 37 58 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 61 39 62 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

229 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...50 to 61 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...

43 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...45 to 57 lower

elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not

as cool. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 19 to 34.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 30 to 45. Lows 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 59 28 55 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 53 24 48 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

229 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...52 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...31 to 40 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...50 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...36 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher

elevations...53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35. Highs

37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 28 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 54 34 50 / 0 0 0

