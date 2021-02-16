CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021

_____

006 FPUS56 KSTO 160900

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

100 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-170045-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

100 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher

elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 35 higher

elevations...30 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...

53 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 39 higher elevations...34 to 41 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 36 to

50 higher elevations...47 to 52 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 28 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

42. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 37 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-170045-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

100 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 48. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 16 to 26. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 29. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 47. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 27 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

40 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 29.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53. Lows

21 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 46 22 46 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-170045-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

100 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 62. North winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 38. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57.

Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 60. Lows

35 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 63. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 60 37 61 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 61 39 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-170045-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

100 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 63. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 58. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

37 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 64. Lows

37 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 37 61 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 60 37 62 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 36 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-170045-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

100 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to

65. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 62. Lows

36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 40 64 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 38 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-170045-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

100 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 64 38 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-170045-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

100 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 64. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. North winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 39 64 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 62 39 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-170045-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

100 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...53 to 60 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...55 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 44. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 38 to

52 higher elevations...48 to 55 lower elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

27 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

30 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 47 32 50 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-170045-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

100 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 58. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 31 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

47. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 52 39 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-170045-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

100 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Light

winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs

54 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 50 32 55 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 53 35 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-170045-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

100 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...36 to 48 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 17 to 32. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...

37 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

35 to 50. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

slight chance of snow showers. Colder. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 18 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to

37. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 47 23 47 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 42 17 42 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-170045-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

100 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...42 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 12 to 27 higher

elevations...27 to 34 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46 higher

elevations...45 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31 higher

elevations...30 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to

50 higher elevations...45 to 57 lower elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Highs

40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 42 29 46 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather