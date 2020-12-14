CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 13, 2020
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
300 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
CAZ013-150030-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
300 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.
Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower elevations.
Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, patchy frost in
the morning, A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations,
a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool.
Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations.
Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Prevailing northeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows 28 to 42 higher elevations...37 to 45 lower
elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 49 higher
elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 37 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55. Lows
25 to 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 28 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
40 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 53 38 54 / 0 0 30
CAZ014-150030-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
300 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 34 to 43. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 27. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
40 to 47. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
39 to 46. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow
accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 17 to 27.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 38 to 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 31. Highs
40 to 47.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows 23 to 35. Highs 40 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 41 19 45 / 0 0 10
CAZ015-150030-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
300 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs around 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly cloudy in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs around 54. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 51. Light winds
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
52 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to
44. Highs around 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 56 33 55 / 0 0 20
RED BLUFF 57 35 55 / 0 0 10
CAZ016-150030-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
300 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs around 55. Northwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 55. North winds
up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 53. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57.
Lows 35 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 56 35 55 / 0 0 10
OROVILLE 55 34 55 / 0 0 10
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 55 34 53 / 0 0 0
CAZ017-150030-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
300 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs 52 to 58.
Northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs around 55.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
54 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58. Lows
33 to 43.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 55 37 55 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 33 55 / 0 0 0
CAZ018-150030-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
300 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 57. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs around 56.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 58. Light winds becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
56 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59. Lows
34 to 44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 60 34 58 / 0 0 0
CAZ019-150030-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
300 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs 49 to
56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. North winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 57.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds becoming south up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 39 to
49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
52 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 52 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to
43. Highs 54 to 59.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 55 34 56 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 54 35 53 / 0 0 0
CAZ063-150030-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
300 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...49 to
55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 44. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance
of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 52 higher
elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet in
the morning. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 38 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44. Highs
42 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
43 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 45 36 47 / 0 10 20
CAZ066-150030-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
300 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense
fog in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing north
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 48. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
45 to 55. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
44 to 56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 44. Highs
47 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to
49. Highs 49 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 49 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 50 42 51 / 0 0 10
CAZ067-150030-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
300 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs 44 to 52.
Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 54. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 57.
Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
45 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs
48 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. Lows
32 to 45.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 47 33 50 / 0 0 10
JACKSON 48 35 51 / 0 0 0
CAZ068-150030-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
300 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 31 to
46. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51. Snow
level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing south
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level
5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Heavy snow
accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 31 to 46.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to
39. Highs 35 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 37 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 44 13 48 / 0 0 10
CHESTER 41 16 45 / 0 0 10
CAZ069-150030-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
300 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 28 to
43 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing
north winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...27 to
38 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...45 to
55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...32 to 43 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to 56 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Heavy snow
accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 31 to 46.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Highs
35 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55. Lows
24 to 39.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 41 32 48 / 10 0 10
