CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020
_____
808 FPUS56 KSTO 131010
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
210 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
CAZ013-140030-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
210 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow
showers at higher elevations. Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations...
41 to 49 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level
3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers in the evening. At higher elevations, rain and snow
showers likely in the evening. Colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher
elevations...30 to 39 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level
4500 feet in the evening. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance
of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs
35 to 50 higher elevations...44 to 54 lower elevations. Snow
level 3500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight.
Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations.
Little or no snow accumulation. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to
52 higher elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 61. Lows
36 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain. Lows 35 to 50. Highs 46 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 46 38 52 / 100 40 10
$$
=
CAZ014-140030-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
210 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher
elevations, rain and snow showers. Highs 35 to 45. Little or no
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the
afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the
evening. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in
the evening. Colder. Lows 15 to 29. No snow accumulation. Snow
level 5000 feet in the evening. Prevailing south winds up to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs 37 to 46. Light winds becoming southwest up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows 23 to 38. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
41 to 49. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 38.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 29 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 48 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain. Lows 26 to 40. Highs 43 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 43 19 44 / 100 60 10
$$
=
CAZ015-140030-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
210 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 49. East
winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to
south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows 33 to 41. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to
58. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows 39 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
53 to 61. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain. Highs around 62. Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 48 33 54 / 100 40 10
RED BLUFF 50 39 57 / 90 30 0
$$
=
CAZ016-140030-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
210 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows 37 to 45. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 58. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs around 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs around 63. Lows 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Lows 45 to 53. Highs around 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 50 41 57 / 90 40 0
OROVILLE 50 41 57 / 90 50 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 51 43 59 / 90 50 0
$$
=
CAZ017-140030-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
210 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50
to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows around 44. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 63. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds becoming
west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs 61 to 71. Lows 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Lows 45 to 53. Highs 60 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 54 46 61 / 80 60 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 45 62 / 80 60 0
$$
=
CAZ018-140030-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
210 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs 54 to 60. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows 41 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 64. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to
70. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs 64 to 70. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 62 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 60 43 66 / 80 50 0
$$
=
CAZ019-140030-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
210 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. South
winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.
Lows 41 to 49. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 63. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
68 to 74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 62 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 59 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 59 47 61 / 50 60 0
MODESTO 61 48 60 / 30 50 0
$$
=
CAZ063-140030-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
210 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...44 to
54 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the
evening. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening. Colder. Lows 28 to 42. Snow level 5500 feet in
the evening. Prevailing west winds up to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...49 to
57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows 32 to 46 higher elevations...42 to 48 lower
elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as
cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...51 to 61 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 52.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 40 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 48 to 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 46 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 45 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 46 33 47 / 90 30 0
$$
=
CAZ066-140030-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
210 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 42 to 52. Prevailing
southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.
Colder. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 45 to 57. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows 39 to 50. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
48 to 60. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 53.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 44 to 57.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 43 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
51 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 48 43 51 / 100 70 0
$$
=
CAZ067-140030-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
210 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 59. Prevailing south winds
up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs 57 to 67. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
61 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain. Lows 45 to 57. Highs 54 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 43 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 54 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 45 36 52 / 100 80 0
JACKSON 54 42 57 / 80 80 0
$$
=
CAZ068-140030-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
210 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Highs 31 to 46. Snow
accumulation 2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 1 to
7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing
south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain and snow
showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 19 to 34. Little or no snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.
Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool.
Highs 34 to 49. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows 26 to 41. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 32 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 44 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 32 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
40 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 43 18 48 / 100 70 0
CHESTER 41 15 44 / 100 70 0
$$
=
CAZ069-140030-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
210 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then
rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 30 to
45 higher elevations...40 to 54 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing
to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. At
higher elevations, rain and snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows
18 to 33 higher elevations...29 to 41 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing southwest
winds 25 to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher
elevations...45 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38 higher
elevations...33 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...50 to 65 lower
elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
50 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow. Lows 34 to 49. Highs 42 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 39 32 45 / 100 90 0
$$
=
