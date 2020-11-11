CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2020
_____
190 FPUS56 KSTO 111030
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
230 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ013-120045-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
230 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...54 to
62 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...51 to 59 lower
elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows 29 to 43 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower
elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...45 to
51 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to
4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as
cool. Highs 42 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows 30 to 45.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Highs 44 to 58. Lows 32 to 47.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 63. Lows
34 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
48 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 59 38 57 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ014-120045-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
230 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 27. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows 24 to 36. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 45. Little or
no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher
elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up
to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows 27 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
40 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Colder. Lows 20 to 35.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51. Lows
22 to 37.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Lows
26 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
50 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 50 17 50 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ015-120045-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
230 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
60. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
37 to 45. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 55. South winds up to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to
49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs 57 to 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to
48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to
51. Highs around 65.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 61 28 57 / 0 0 10
RED BLUFF 62 32 59 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ016-120045-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
230 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 59. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 31 to
41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 38 to 46. East winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 55.
Southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to
51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 40 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66. Lows
41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 60 34 59 / 0 0 10
OROVILLE 60 35 61 / 0 0 10
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 34 60 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-120045-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
230 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around
59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 39 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 55 to 61.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 44 to
52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
61 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66. Lows
40 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
65 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 60 37 62 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 60 36 62 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-120045-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
230 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 64.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 46 to
52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
62 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Highs
around 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67. Lows
41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 67 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 36 65 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-120045-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
230 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to
61. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to
66. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to
53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
62 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs
62 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67. Lows
43 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 60 38 63 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 60 40 63 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-120045-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
230 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...54 to
60 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower
elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows 31 to 45 higher elevations...41 to 47 lower
elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 51 higher elevations...47 to
55 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to
51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as
cool. Highs 45 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows 35 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not
as cool. Highs 48 to 63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to
53. Highs 52 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
50 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 49 35 48 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ066-120045-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
230 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44. Light winds becoming east
up to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 37 to 49. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing south winds
up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows 38 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs 49 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to
52.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows
39 to 54.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Lows
42 to 57.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
58 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 54 42 53 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ067-120045-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
230 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44. Light winds becoming
east up to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 60.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs 52 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 37 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Lows
41 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 53 34 55 / 0 0 10
JACKSON 56 41 58 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-120045-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
230 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows 26 to 41. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48. Snow
accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations
possible. Lows 27 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as
cool. Highs 38 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows 26 to 41.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56. Lows
28 to 43.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. Lows
31 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
47 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 52 12 53 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 49 14 50 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ069-120045-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
230 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to
58 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...30 to
42 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 58 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...34 to 44 lower
elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
33 to 48 higher elevations...42 to 54 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as
cool. Highs 40 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 27 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67. Lows
33 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 52 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 47 35 47 / 0 0 10
$$
=
_____
