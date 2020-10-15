CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 14, 2020

_____

312 FPUS56 KSTO 150800

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-152315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...80 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...55 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher

elevations...83 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...

55 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...

84 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

55. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 89 64 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-152315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

45. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 78 33 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-152315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 89 to 95. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 66. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. North winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 93 58 94 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 95 61 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-152315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 93. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 65. North winds 10 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 93 60 93 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 93 59 93 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 92 58 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-152315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up to

10 mph...except north 15 to 25 mph west of the Sacramento River.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 79 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 93 60 92 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 95 60 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-152315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 97 64 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-152315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 95 59 96 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 92 60 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-152315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...84 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 63 higher

elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...87 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...

59 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...

87 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 80 57 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-152315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Local gusts to 50 mph in

the early morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Local gusts to 50 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph. Local northeast gusts to 50 mph in the early morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 70. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

63. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 90 65 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-152315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 87 58 87 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 88 64 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-152315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...70 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing east

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...72 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 82 31 83 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 76 34 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-152315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...80 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...51 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...79 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...

51 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...79 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

55. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 79 57 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather