CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2020
_____
360 FPUS56 KSTO 130953
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
CAZ013-132315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...88 to
102 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...64 to
74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...
96 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75 higher elevations...
69 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 104 higher elevations...
100 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 77.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 79.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 106.
Lows 62 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 100 72 104 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-132315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 93. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming northwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 68.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 98.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 70.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 101.
Lows 54 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 91 51 94 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-132315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. Light winds becoming southeast
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 108.
Lows 70 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 101 64 106 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 100 68 105 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-132315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds becoming south up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78. Highs
99 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to
78. Highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 99 74 104 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 99 72 104 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 99 71 106 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-132315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to
78. Highs 99 to 108.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 111. Lows
68 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 110.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 102 72 107 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 101 71 107 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-132315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Southwest winds around 10 mph
with gusts to around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106. West winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 98.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. Highs
95 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs
98 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs 98 to
104.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 100 68 105 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-132315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 108. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 109. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78. Highs
98 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 110. Lows 69 to
79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 101 73 107 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 101 77 107 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-132315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...94 to
100 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74 higher elevations...68 to
76 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 97 higher
elevations...98 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 79 higher elevations...
73 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...
100 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 81.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 82.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104.
Lows 67 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 85 67 90 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-132315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 79. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 81. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 107. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 82.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to
83. Highs 92 to 105.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 108. Lows
69 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 92 77 97 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-132315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 78. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 106. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Prevailing northwest winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to
81. Highs 93 to 105.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Highs 97 to
108.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 93 68 96 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 97 74 103 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-132315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...78 to 93 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing south winds up to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...83 to
95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...
87 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 71.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to
72. Highs 81 to 96.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows
57 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 91 51 93 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 89 51 90 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-132315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
253 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...84 to 94 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...61 to
74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 74 to
89 higher elevations...89 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...
64 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher
elevations...92 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 74.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 74.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 96. Lows
60 to 75.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows
59 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 81 65 85 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather