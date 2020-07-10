CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020

_____

642 FPUS56 KSTO 100945

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

245 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-110000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

245 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...91 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...63 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...90 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...61 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...90 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 101 71 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-110000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

245 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 94. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 95. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 higher elevations...90 to

96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 92 49 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-110000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

245 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

Highs 100 to 108.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 102 65 104 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 102 69 103 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-110000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

245 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 98 to 104.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 101 71 102 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 101 67 102 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 101 62 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-110000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

245 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 101 61 101 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 100 60 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-110000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

245 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95...except 83 to 89 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63.

Highs 89 to 95.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 95 58 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-110000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

245 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 101 63 101 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 101 66 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-110000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

245 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...95 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...67 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...96 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...64 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...97 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 76. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 87 64 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-110000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

245 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

Highs 90 to 104.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 95 73 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-110000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

245 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 71. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 93 62 94 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 98 67 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-110000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

245 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...79 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...80 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...81 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 94 47 96 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 90 47 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-110000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

245 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...84 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...58 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...84 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...58 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...87 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 80 63 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

