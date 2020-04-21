CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020

_____

530 FPUS56 KSTO 211020

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-220045-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

73 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 52 higher elevations...48 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...70 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

39 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...73 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 79 54 76 / 0 0 30

$$

=

CAZ014-220045-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 73. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 71.

Light winds becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

37 to 46. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 72. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 75. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 70 41 69 / 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ015-220045-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 82.

North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

51 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 80 49 79 / 0 0 20

RED BLUFF 80 52 81 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ016-220045-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 83. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 86. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

Highs 81 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 81 54 82 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 79 53 81 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 78 50 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-220045-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 80. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Highs

80 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 78 51 82 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 78 51 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-220045-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 77 49 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-220045-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 84. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 77 50 83 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 76 51 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-220045-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...73 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53 higher elevations...49 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 70 higher

elevations...71 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows 38 to 52 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher

elevations...75 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

43 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 64 47 65 / 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ066-220045-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 79. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 79.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 80. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 83. Lows

48 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 72 54 73 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ067-220045-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 84. Lows

48 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 68 47 71 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 69 47 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-220045-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher

elevations...57 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 66 higher

elevations...57 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

32 to 47. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...

59 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

35 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 72 36 72 / 10 10 10

CHESTER 68 34 68 / 10 0 20

$$

=

CAZ069-220045-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

47 to 62 higher elevations...59 to 69 lower elevations. Snow

level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...

40 to 48 lower elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher

elevations...63 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44 higher

elevations...41 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 59 43 62 / 10 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather