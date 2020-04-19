CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 18, 2020
_____
927 FPUS56 KSTO 191030
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 19 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ013-192345-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 52 to
67 higher elevations...63 to 69 lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 49 higher elevations...44 to
52 lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of
rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...64 to
72 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
37 to 51. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher
elevations...72 to 82 lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
57 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 41 to 55.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80.
Lows 40 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 68 51 70 / 10 0 30
$$
=
CAZ014-192345-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the
morning. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs 51 to 63. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 67. Light
winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
34 to 43. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs 58 to 70 higher elevations...68 to 74 lower elevations.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 57 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 38 to 46.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 75.
Lows 35 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 61 36 63 / 30 0 20
$$
=
CAZ015-192345-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to
73. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 49. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 84. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 71 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 86.
Lows 51 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 70 47 73 / 0 0 20
RED BLUFF 71 49 72 / 0 0 20
$$
=
CAZ016-192345-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to
74. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 85. Light winds becoming
northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows
53 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 71 52 71 / 0 0 10
OROVILLE 71 50 70 / 0 0 10
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 72 49 70 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ017-192345-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to
73. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 47. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 82. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.
Highs 77 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 71 50 70 / 0 0 10
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 70 50 70 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-192345-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 56. Highs 76 to 82.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 68 49 68 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-192345-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to
73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 62 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows 44 to 50. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 79. Northwest winds
up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
52 to 59. Highs 73 to 83.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 84. Lows 52 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 72 51 69 / 0 0 10
MODESTO 73 51 70 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ063-192345-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to
63 higher elevations...around 66 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 49 higher elevations...45 to
52 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
46 to 61 higher elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.
Lows 35 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations.
Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher
elevations...72 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 58 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows
43 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 53 43 55 / 0 0 30
$$
=
CAZ066-192345-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 58 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 76 higher
elevations...72 to 80 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 59.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows
46 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 63 50 63 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ067-192345-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming southwest up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
41 to 47. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds
becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 82. Lows
47 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 60 43 60 / 0 0 10
JACKSON 65 44 62 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ068-192345-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of
rain showers. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...47 to
61 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...49 to
63 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...56 to 71 lower elevations.
Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73.
Lows 35 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 61 34 62 / 20 0 20
CHESTER 56 34 61 / 20 0 20
$$
=
CAZ069-192345-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
330 AM PDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...38 to
46 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of
rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 55 higher
elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level
7000 feet in the afternoon. Light winds becoming southwest up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...38 to 44 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Snow level 7000 feet. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 46 to 61 higher
elevations...60 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows
35 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 50 39 52 / 10 0 20
$$
=
_____
