CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 2, 2020

_____

696 FPUS56 KSTO 030919

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

219 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-032330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

219 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to

61 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain after

midnight. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 28 to 40 higher elevations...37 to 44 lower

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 50 higher elevations...47 to 54 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 31 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 47 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and heavy snow in the morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...47 to 55 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...4 to 8 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms likely. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 28 to 43.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Not as cool. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 64 43 52 / 0 20 100

$$

=

CAZ014-032330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

219 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 54 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 34. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...At lower elevations, rain and snow likely in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 38. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Highs 39 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 46 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 27 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 53 to 66. Lows 27 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 56 31 46 / 0 10 100

$$

=

CAZ015-032330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

219 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 46. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 65 41 55 / 0 20 100

RED BLUFF 66 43 57 / 0 10 100

$$

=

CAZ016-032330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

219 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 54 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 48. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows around 42. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 68 45 57 / 0 10 100

OROVILLE 68 44 57 / 0 10 90

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 67 43 57 / 0 10 90

$$

=

CAZ017-032330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

219 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 49. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 62 to 69. Lows around 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 67 45 58 / 0 0 90

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 68 44 59 / 0 0 80

$$

=

CAZ018-032330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

219 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 49. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

around 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 42. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs around 65. Lows around 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 67 44 59 / 0 0 80

$$

=

CAZ019-032330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

219 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

56 to 65. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 49. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 69 44 62 / 0 0 60

MODESTO 69 44 64 / 0 0 40

$$

=

CAZ063-032330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

219 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to

59 higher elevations...60 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain after

midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 31 to 45. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, rain and snow in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 44 higher

elevations...40 to 47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 6 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with

possible snow showers and thunderstorms. Colder. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 50 37 45 / 0 20 100

$$

=

CAZ066-032330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

219 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 55. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 54.

Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 34 to 46.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 49. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 43 49 / 0 10 100

$$

=

CAZ067-032330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

219 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 65. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 59. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 56. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 56 37 48 / 0 0 100

JACKSON 61 39 54 / 0 0 90

$$

=

CAZ068-032330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

219 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...42 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47. Snow accumulation

2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 2 to 8 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Lows 26 to 41. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 5 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...

34 to 45 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches lower

elevations...except 6 to 12 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 36.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 20 to 35. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 55 27 46 / 0 0 90

CHESTER 50 26 44 / 0 0 90

$$

=

CAZ069-032330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

219 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...48 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Over ridges,

prevailing west winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...32 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45 higher

elevations...40 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Over ridges,

prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 23 to 38 higher

elevations...36 to 42 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow showers and

heavy rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 43 higher

elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...6 to 12 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and heavy rain showers. Colder.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 30 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 24 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 46 32 39 / 0 0 100

$$

=

_____

