CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

_____

892 FPUS56 KSTO 041045

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

245 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-050045-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

245 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...73 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...42 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...

67 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47 higher

elevations...41 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...58 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 78 49 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-050045-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

245 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 69 higher elevations...66 to

72 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 43. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67 higher elevations...

64 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 63. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 26 to

38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 20 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 22 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 69 31 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-050045-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

245 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 65. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to

44. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 79 44 76 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 79 46 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-050045-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

245 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 67. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 48. Highs around 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 79 50 77 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 78 49 77 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 78 47 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-050045-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

245 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 79 48 75 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 79 48 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-050045-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

245 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

38 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 66. Lows around 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 78 46 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-050045-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

245 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

56 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 79 47 77 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 79 46 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-050045-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

245 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...73 to 78 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 51. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...

70 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 48. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...59 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Colder.

Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

28 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 66 45 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-050045-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

245 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 76. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 37 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 51. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 73 55 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-050045-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

245 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 36 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 71 46 70 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 73 46 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-050045-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

245 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...

55 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 70 28 66 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 67 28 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-050045-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

245 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...63 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...40 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...

62 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...

41 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 45 to 60 higher

elevations...55 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 62 44 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

